USDCAD brought its downward pattern from the 1.4667 peak back into play after breaching the 1.2980 floor and the base of a rectangle, which kept the market in a sideways move during the past three …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD’s breakdown revives March downtrend [Video] - December 4, 2020
- USD/CAD struggles near 1.2860-50 region, US/Canadian jobs report awaited - December 4, 2020
- Technavio Estimates Over $2.5 Billion Growth in Global Computer-Aided Design Market During 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for CAD - December 4, 2020