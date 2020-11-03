USD/CAD’s reversal from 1.3390 finds support at 1.3100 area. The US dollar loses ground with the market pricing-in a Democrat victory. Longer-term, the Canadian dollar is expected …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD’s reversal from 1.3390, contained at 1.3100 - November 3, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-A Biden win could upend USD/CAD’s usual November gains - November 3, 2020
- WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD - November 3, 2020