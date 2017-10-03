TD FX Strategy Research suspects that the recent rebound in USD/CAD reflects an adjustment in positioning rather than a change in fundamentals. “Given the quiet data calendar early this week and repricing of the BoC this fall, we are not ready to fade the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Awaiting a move towards 1.2650 to trigger a strong sell signal – TD - October 3, 2017
- GBP CAD Slides as Construction in the UK Contracts - October 3, 2017
- Forex – USD/CAD Near More Than 4-Week Highs in Early Trade - October 3, 2017