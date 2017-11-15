USD/CAD: based on 1.27, eyes a pop to 1.2820 resistance

USD/CAD has spiked on the back of weaker oil prices yet again. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2776, up 0.32% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.2792 and low at 1.2712. WTI has dropped from 55.71 to 55.07, supported, so far, by the 4-4hr 100 …
