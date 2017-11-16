USD/CAD is riding higher. The technical structure suggests further strengthening towards hourly resistance at 1.2820 (07/11/2017 high). Hourly support lies at 1.2667 (10/11/2017 low). Expected to show continued upside pressures. In the longer term, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Bouncing Higher - November 16, 2017
- AUD/CAD 1H Chart: Aussie At Crossroads - November 16, 2017
- USD/CAD remains capped below 1.2800 handle - November 16, 2017