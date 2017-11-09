USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Edges Lower, Canadian Inflation Report Next

The Canadian dollar has posted losses in the Thursday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2700, down 0.22% on the day. On the release front, Canada releases the New Housing Price Index, while the US will publish unemployment claims. On Friday, the …
