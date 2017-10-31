USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Falls After GDP Contraction and Dovish Poloz

The Canadian dollar depreciated on Tuesday versus its American counterpart. The monthly gross domestic product report published by Statistics Canada showed a 0.1 percent contraction in August. Declines in manufacturing, mining and the energy industry edged …
