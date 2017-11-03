The Canadian dollar appreciated on Friday to reverse the trend from earlier in the week. The loonie gained 0.34 percent after the release of the Canadian jobs report. Statistics Canada showed that the Canadian economy added more jobs than expected and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CFTC: Crude Oil Net Longs at 8-Month High; Speculators Less Bullish on Euro, CAD, AUD - November 3, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher After Strong Jobs Report - November 3, 2017
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Steady Ahead of Canadian, US Employment Data - November 3, 2017