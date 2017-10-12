The Canadian dollar depreciated on Thursday due to a report by the International Energy Agency that dampened the energy market’s optimism on demand growth. The IEA numbers put demand for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Lower After Oil Falters - October 12, 2017
- GBP CAD Exchange Rate Slides as Consumer Credit Set to Tighten - October 12, 2017
- Mikael Backlund Raises over 7500 CAD for ALS Research - October 12, 2017