USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Lower Ahead Of U.S. And Canada Jobs Report

The Canadian dollar is lower on Thursday after trade data in Canada showed a larger deficit. Exports continue a downward trend, and as many economists have predicted, the Canadian economy is losing momentum. The story was different for the US trade balance …
