USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Plummets on Poor Retail Sales

Canadian retail sales unexpectedly fell in August due to the biggest month-over-month drop in purchases of food and beverages in three-years. Headline retail sales fell -0.3%. Market expectations were looking for a strong +0.5% gain. On a year-over-year …
