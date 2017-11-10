The Canadian dollar has inched lower in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2667, down 0.10% on the day. On the release front, there are no Canadian events on the schedule. In the US, Preliminary UoM Consumer Sentiment, which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Ticks Lower, US Consumer Confidence Next - November 10, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/CAD trades weak on strong crude oil prices, good to sell on rallies - November 10, 2017
- USD/CAD Selling Pressures Continues - November 10, 2017