The selling pressure behind the Canadian dollar remains intact in the European session, with USD/CAD now printing two-week highs near 1.2670 region. USD/CAD higher on renewed oil-price weakness The latest leg lower in the oil-linked Loonie can be mainly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD clocks fresh 2-month tops, nears 1.2700 ahead of BOC - October 24, 2017
- USD/CAD pair extended its gains [Video] - October 24, 2017
- COT Report: JPY Sellers Hold Ground, CAD Large Spec Longs Won’t Budge - October 24, 2017