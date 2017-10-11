USD/CAD confined in tight range above 1.25 ahead of FOMC

After losing 70 pips on Tuesday, the USD/CAD pair went into a consolidation phase on Wednesday and has been fluctuating in a 30-pip range as investors wait for the Fed to release the September meeting minutes. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2515 …
