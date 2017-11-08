USD/CAD Daily Analysis – Wednesday, Nov. 8

USD/CAD broke above the falling trend line on the 4-hour chart, indicating that the short term downtrend from 1.2916 had completed at 1.2700 already. Further rally would likely be seen and a break of 1.2825 could take price to next resistance level at 1.2916.
