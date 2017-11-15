USD/CAD flirting with session tops near 1.2780

Spot moved higher following US data releases. CAD drops to multi-day lows near 1.2800. Focus now on Wilkins, BoC Review. The greenback extended its gains vs. its Canadian peer on Wednesday, pushing USD/CAD to the area of daily highs around 1.2780.
