USD/CAD in daily highs near 1.2830 ahead of US,CA data

Spot supported around 1.2800 (10-day sma). Upside so far limited near 1.2930 (tops and Fibo retracement). US, CA key data next on tap. The greenback is firmer vs. its Canadian neighbor at the end of the week and is now helping USD/CAD to advance to session …
