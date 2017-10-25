The Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may spark a limited market reaction as Governor Stephen Poloz and Co. are widely anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate at 1.00%, but the accompanying policy statement may ultimately alter the near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Inverse Head & Shoulders Takes Shape Ahead Of BoC Meeting - October 25, 2017
- BoC Policy Meeting Today Following its Rate Hike Surprise That Sent USD/CAD at 1.2060 Record Low - October 25, 2017
- USD/CAD consolidates recent gains to over 2-month tops, BoC awaited - October 25, 2017