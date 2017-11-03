It is almost to hit the upper median line (uml) of the blue ascending pitchfork. Price seems exhausted on the Daily chart, a valid breakdown below the upper median line (uml) will signal a further drop towards the median line (ML) of the major red …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Is The Rebound Complete? - November 3, 2017
- British Columbia CAD 9 billion mega dam behind schedule, over budget – Regulator - November 3, 2017
- AUD/CAD in focus ahead of Aussie retail sales, Canadian jobs - November 2, 2017