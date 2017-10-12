USD/CAD continues to bounce within uptrend channel. Strong support is located at a distance at 1.2062 (08/09/2017 low). Hourly support lies at 1.2331 (26/09/2017 high). Resistance is given at 1.2663 (31/08/2017 high). Expected to show continued short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Middle Of Rising Channel - October 12, 2017
- USD/CAD upside momentum stalling out – Westpac - October 12, 2017
- Global Dental CAD/CAM System Market Professional Survey, Analysis, Growth, Trends and Future Forecast (2017 – 2022) - October 12, 2017