USD/CAD reclaims 1.2700 handle

• Subdued oil prices fail to support Loonie. • Focus remains on the US tax cut legislation. The USD/CAD pair gained some positive traction at the start of a new trading week and might now be looking to build on its up-move back above the 1.2700 handle.
