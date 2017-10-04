USD/CAD retraces losses above mid-1.24s on upbeat ADP employment data

After easing to a fresh session low at 1.2450, the USD/CAD pair staged a modest recovery in the early NA session amid a higher-than-expected private employment growth. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2475, losing only 12 pips, or 0.1%, on the day.
