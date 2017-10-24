USD/CAD rises further to fresh 2-month highs, eyes 1.2700

Spot is up more than 200 pips since Friday Key event ahead: Bank of Canada meeting tomorrow Bullish bias supported by rate expectations, US yields and NAFTA After a short-lived pause USD/CAD resumed the upside, broke above 1.2670 and jumped to 1.2688 …
