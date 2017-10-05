USD/CAD rises to fresh 1-month highs near 1.2600 ahead of employment reports

The US dollar is the best performer of the American session while the Loonie is among the worst. USD/CAD broke above 1.2550 and extended gains. USD/CAD: up 500 pips from Sep lows US and Canadian economic data boosted the pair further to the upside.
