Commodity-sensitive loonie weakens on falling crude oil prices. DXY sticks to small daily gains a little below the 95 mark. Ivey-PMI from Canada beats markets’ estimates. The USD/CAD pair, which traded trading sideways in a very tight range during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD rises toward 1.28 as crude oil falters - November 6, 2017
- USD/CAD faces resistance above 1.2820 – Scotiabank - November 6, 2017
- CAD/CHF: Continues To Rise Inside The Clear Rising Wedge Chart Pattern - November 6, 2017