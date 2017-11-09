USD/CAD continues to decline, but at a slower pace, after the set-up of a resistance at 1.2917 (27/10/2017 low). This suggests a further extension of bullish momentum. Hourly support lies at 1.2703 (06/11/2017 low). Expected to show continued short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Selling Pressures Are Slowing Down - November 9, 2017
- USD/CAD a tad weaker around 1.2720 - November 9, 2017
- PTAB Decision from This Week: CAD Modeling - November 9, 2017