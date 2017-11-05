The Canadian dollar recovered strongly on the back of Friday’s better than expected labor market report. Job growth came in 3 times stronger than expected at 35K from 10K the previous month. Although the unemployment rate increased, full time jobs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Shallow Or Deep Correction? - November 5, 2017
- CFTC: Crude Oil Net Longs at 8-Month High; Speculators Less Bullish on Euro, CAD, AUD - November 3, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Higher After Strong Jobs Report - November 3, 2017