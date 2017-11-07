USD/CAD spikes to fresh session tops, around mid-1.2700s

• Once again manages to rebound from the 1.2700 handle. • Resurgent USD demand help offset bullish oil prices. The USD/CAD pair snapped four consecutive days of losing streak and has now recovered majority of previous session’s slide to 2-week lows.
