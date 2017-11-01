USD/CAD steadied on the 100 our SMA

USD/CAD stablising a busy session in NY on the 100 our SMA. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2865, down -0.19% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.2912 and low at 1.2853.USD/CAD has bottomed today in the Asian handover, with bulls tallying up 30 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)