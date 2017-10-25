USD/CAD hits 10-week high as market rules out further BOC rate hikes in Dec/Jan. BoC’s main concern resides on NAFTA uncertainty, CAD high level. USD/CAD has extended excessively post BOC, risk of profit-taking as NY traders exit longs. USD/CAD has kept …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Stubbornly bid through 1.28 post BoC’ Poloz - October 25, 2017
- GBP CAD Exchange Rate Skyrockets as UK GDP Shows Unexpected Growth - October 25, 2017
- Tokyo Smoke Closes on CAD$6M Series B Funding Round - October 25, 2017