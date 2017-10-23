On Monday, USD/CAD rose to key resistance around the 1.2650 level, an important previous turning point for the currency pair that was last reached in late August. Last week, USD/CAD broke out above a major downtrend line extending back to the early May highs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Surges To Key Level Ahead Of Bank Of Canada Decision - October 23, 2017
- Local real estate broker says CAD assessed value isn’t fair market selling price - October 23, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Drops After Wholesale Sales Miss and Dollar Resurgence - October 23, 2017