USD/CAD Surging

USD/CAD has broken resistance at 1.2778 (15/08/2017 high). This suggests an extension of bullish momentum. Hourly support lies at 1.2331 (26/09/2017 high). Expected to show continued short-term bullish pressures within uptrend channel. In the longer term …
