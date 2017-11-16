USD/CAD tumbles to lows near 1.2740

Spot drops further on US, CA data. Weekly upside remains capped around 1.2790. Attention now on Fedspeak. The Canadian Dollar recovered the smile following US and Canadian data releases today, dragging USD/CAD to fresh daily lows in the 1.2740 region.
