Pair’s upside capped in the 1.2915/20 band so far. CAD lost 8 big-figures since September’s 2017 tops. Poor GDP figures (Tuesday) accelerated the upside. US ISM, FOMC to drive sentiment near term. The greenback is extending its upbeat momentum vs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD up smalls around 1.2900, FOMC, data eyed - November 1, 2017
- USD/CAD Eyes Resistance Ahead of FOMC, US & Canada Employment - November 1, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Falls After GDP Contraction and Dovish Poloz - October 31, 2017