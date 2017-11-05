USD/CAD Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 5

USD/CAD stays above a bullish trend line on the daily chart and remains in the uptrend from 1.2061. As long as the price is above the trend line, the fall from 1.2916 could be treated as a consolidation of the uptrend and a further rise to the 1.3100 area …
