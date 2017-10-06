USD/CAD fell from 1.3793 to as low as 1.2061 in a little over 4 months. This means the U.S. dollar lost a total of 1732 pips against the Canadian counterpart, or 433 per month on average. In the Forex world this selloff could easily qualify as fast and sharp.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD’s Choppy Advance Delivers 250 Pips - October 6, 2017
- CAD is the Secret Sauce - October 6, 2017
- TD Asset Management Inc. Announces Revision to Special Reinvested Distribution for TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF - October 6, 2017