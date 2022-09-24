Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$66.00 and last traded at C$66.86. 45,891 shares …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Shares Down 2.3% - September 24, 2022
- Closing Bell: BMO Eql Wgt US Bank Hdgd To CAD ETF down on Friday (ZUB) - September 23, 2022
- USD/CAD: Cycle triple zigzag likely to complete near 1.372 - September 23, 2022