Vero Software has launched a new product with which it aims to ‘fill the gap between CAD and CAM’, a direct modelling tool focusing on the specific needs of machinist programmers. As a stand-alone, optional application for its CAM portfolio, the newly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- World First—Shapr3D Brings Industrial Strength Siemens 3D CAD to iPad Pro - December 12, 2017
- Vero launches new direct modelling CAD system - December 12, 2017
- FxWirePro: CAD/JPY Trade Idea - December 12, 2017