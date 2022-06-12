Vicinity Motor (VEV) extends the maturity date of its 8% unsecured debenture in the principal amount of CAD$10.3M by one year to a new maturity date of October 4, 2023 at an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Vicinity Motor to extend maturity date on CAD$10M debenture by a year - June 12, 2022
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Surged on Higher Treasury Yields - June 10, 2022
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: The game of ranges - June 10, 2022