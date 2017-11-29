In a recent video I did with my esteemed colleague Paul Heney of Design World, I got the chance try out a BenQ PD2710QC computer monitor designed specifically for designers working in CAD, illustration, and animation. Most useful to design engineers is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Video review: Computer monitor for design engineers and CAD/CAM work — BenQ PD2710QC - November 29, 2017
- USD/CAD likely to appreciate towards 1.31 by March 2018 – Lloyds Bank - November 29, 2017
- USD/CAD prints fresh 4-week highs as USD strengthens and crude oil slides - November 29, 2017