Walnut Insurance, which helps brands deliver their own insurance offerings, has announced it raised $4 million CAD in seed funding.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Walnut Insurance secures $4 million CAD to help FinTechs deliver embedded insurance programs - December 15, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar is rangebound - December 15, 2022
- CAD Software Forecast for 2028, Market 2023, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Demand - December 15, 2022