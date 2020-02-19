NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Water Ways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD keeps the red near 3-week lows post-Canadian CPI/US data, FOMC minutes in focus - February 19, 2020
- Water Ways Receives Orders for Five Water and Irrigation Projects in Ethiopia Totalling CAD$1.2 Million - February 19, 2020
- AUD/CAD: Bearish breakout making the sellers optimistic - February 19, 2020