Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCPK:WTSHF) declares CAD 0.30/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 5.28% Payable Jan. 15; for shareholders of record Dec. 31; ex-div Dec. 29.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Westshore Terminals Investment declares CAD 0.30 dividend - December 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Analysis: 1.3500 confluence holds the key for bulls ahead of FOMC decision - December 14, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off 1.3530 support confluence amid bullish MACD signals - December 14, 2022