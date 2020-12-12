According to the latest Arizton’s market research report, the pearl jewelry market size to cross USD 20 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The global pearl jewelry …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- What is the Role of CAD in the Pearl Jewelry Industry? – Arizton - December 12, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2775 - December 11, 2020
- 3D CAD Software Market Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Share & Forecast - December 11, 2020