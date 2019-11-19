Winterlight Labs Raises CAD 5.6M in Funding

Winterlight Labs Inc., a Toronto-based developer of AI vocal technology to detect central nervous system disorders and track efficacy of treatments, raised CAD 5.6m in funding. The round was led by …
