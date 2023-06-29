The World Bank-backed Carbon Opportunities Fund and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) have conducted one of the first transactions of tokenised carbon credits using the Climate Action Data Trust …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- World Bank fund, Sumitomo execute tokenised carbon credit trade through CAD Trust - June 28, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie pair buyers attack 100-SMA around mid-1.3200s - June 28, 2023
- Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Financing Transactions Totalling Approximately CAD$34 Million - June 28, 2023