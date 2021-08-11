XpertSea secures $25 million CAD to expand sustainable aquaculture solution to new markets

Québec City-based startup XpertSea has raised a $25 million CAD ($20 million USD) Series B round to support the growth of its seafood tech, which helps shrimp farmers farm and trade more efficiently.
