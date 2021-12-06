Yen moves lower close to resistance, CAD comes into focus [Video]

With risk on, we are seeing a move lower in the Japanese Yen. The single currency basket highlights selling from 9439 with our resistance at 9442. Our focus this morning moves onto the Canadian Dollar …
