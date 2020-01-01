BRYANT, Ark. — Today is a great day because today is the day the world met Cad, the newest Bryant police “pawfficer.” Cad is a female kitten who at only 14 weeks old, captured the hearts of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- ‘You know what, we’ll take her’: Bryant police foster kitten named Cad - January 1, 2020
- Rupee gains as CAD narrows in September quarter - December 31, 2019
- CAD narrows to 0.9 pc of GDP in Sept quarter on lower trade deficit: RBI - December 31, 2019