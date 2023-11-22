South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology said Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sungkyunkwan University to donate its own developed computer-aided design …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Zyx Technology donates CAD software to Sungkyunkwan University - November 22, 2023
- USD/CAD: Lower Price Action Turns Into Choppy Conditions - November 21, 2023
- USD/CAD retraces its recent losses, hovers around 1.3700 - November 21, 2023